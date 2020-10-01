Designed as a self-service grocery store, the Secours populaire food distribution center is always full. “80 families are welcomed here every afternoon, which represents around 1,000 people affected by food aid per week.“, explains Martin Van der Hauwaert, solidarity self-service manager within the association. The demand for food aid has exploded because of the Covid-19 crisis. During the two months of confinement, 1,270,000 people have received support from the Secours populaire, compared to 3.3 million in 2019 alone.

“This year, poverty is exploding, it concerns hundreds of thousands of people who until then worked and supported themselves. These are new categories of the population, they are men, women, young people, of people who have qualifications … this situation is exceptional “, notes Henriette Steinberg, Secretary General of Secours Populaire.