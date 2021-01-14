Coronavirus Report: High-income people were particularly affected by corona infections in the spring and low-income people in the autumn

A report by the Economic Research Unit GSE also looked at which occupational groups had the highest rates of coronavirus infections. Many infections were detected in, for example, painters, athletes, drivers and exercise instructors.

Coronavirus infections have targeted the strongest people in Finland the hardest. This is evidenced by a report published by the Helsinki Graduate School of Economics (GSE) on Thursday, which looked at the number of viral infections in different income categories, education levels and occupational groups.

The results of the report support the professor of health economics at the University of Turku Mika Kortelainen according to expectations.

“Both internationally and in Finland, there has been a lot of discussion about the effects of the epidemic on low-income people the most. On the other hand, it was surprising for us that the number of viral infections was so high also in the top ten of the income distribution and among the highly educated, ”says Kortelainen, who heads the GSE health working group.

Report according to, viral infections were highest among high-income people in the spring, but low-income people were most affected in the fall. According to Kortelainen, this can be explained, for example, by the fact that in the spring infections were detected especially by people who came to Finland from abroad, and typically there are more well-income tourists.

The age distribution of those infected can also explain the difference. In the spring, there were more elderly people infected, and in the fall, more infections were detected again in younger people and students. According to Kortelainen, the fact that in the autumn there was an increase in viral infections among people with an immigrant background may also have an effect.

The report used the Infectious Diseases Register, the Income Register and Statistics Finland’s occupational classification. All data were anonymized, meaning the researchers do not have any personally identifiable or identifiable data. The survey included infections in adults from the beginning of last year to the end of November.

In the report it was also found out which occupational groups have had the most coronavirus infections. Relatively, the highest number of infections was among painters and building cleaners, athletes and exercise instructors, and drivers.

Travel service workers, magazine distributors and referrals, as well as nursing specialists, nurses and doctors, also had many infections.

However, there are limitations to comparing the relative shares of occupational groups, Kortelainen says. Results are influenced by many workplace-independent background factors as well as testing practices. Occupational infection rates also do not indicate where the infections come from. So it is also very possible that the virus has been infected outside the workplace.

“For example, those in low-paid occupations may have a larger family size or cramped living conditions more often than others, which can contribute to the spread of the coronavirus,” the report states.

Researchers also looked at the incidence of coronavirus at different levels of education. According to the report, the majority of those infected had a secondary education or no information about their educational background.

Based on the report, it appears that relatively more viral infections have been detected in graduates than in those with lower education.

“This is a little surprising, and we have no unambiguous explanation for it. This is partly explained by the infections in the spring, but there are also highly educated people infected in the autumn, ”says Kortelainen.

The result seems to contradict the fact that most infections have been detected in low-income people, who typically have a lower level of education. According to Kortelainen, there are shortcomings in the training data. The discrepancy can be explained by the fact that looking at the level of education is clearly rougher than the tithe division of income distribution.