Coronavirus Report: Construction workers in particular have contracted infections this year – building finishing workers most at risk of hospitalization

According to the report, building finishing workers are almost three times more likely to be infected than those who are not employed.

Vaccinations the effects begin to show. This can be deduced from the Helsinki Graduate School of Economics (GSE) from a recent report, which looked at the risk of coronavirus infections and hospitalization in different occupational and income groups.

Where infections were found last year, especially among healthcare professionals, this spring, infections have been particularly prevalent among construction workers. Doctors, nurses and other health care professionals have reported relatively fewer infections this spring than last fall.

Professor of Health Economics, University of Turku, leading the research group Mika Kortelainen finds the result a little surprising.

“There were really many healthcare professions at the forefront of the January report. For the spring, among the 25 occupations with the highest number of infections, there are no longer occupational groups from the health sector. The change has been great. There may be many factors behind this, but we suspect that vaccinations for healthcare staff have had a big impact. ”

In the report coronavirus infections detected last year and from the beginning of the year to 21 March were examined. Occupational infection rates do not indicate where the infections came from. It is therefore possible that the virus has been transmitted outside the workplace.

Of the occupational groups, relatively most infections have occurred during the first half of the year among newspaper distributors and messengers, building finishing workers and construction workers. Many infections have also been reported among service workers and, for example, painters and building cleaners.

The comparison was carried out in such a way that the infections found in employees of different occupations were proportional to the size of the occupational group.

What the professional groups at the forefront of the comparison have in common is that they are relatively low paid and have poor opportunities to work remotely.

In contrast, primary school teachers and kindergarten teachers are not among the 25 occupational groups with the highest risk of infection, according to the report.

Professional team size-proportional infection rates suggest a risk of viral infection associated with different occupations. However, the results are influenced by many background factors independent of the workplace. The report also calculated estimates using statistical methods, which took into account the age, gender, descent and home community of the employees.

This year, the biggest risks of getting the infection, according to the model, have been for construction workers, catering workers and babysitters. During the first half of the year, the so-called traction ratio for building finishing workers has been 2.7.

“The coronary risk of this group is thus almost three times higher than that of those who do not work or have no professional knowledge in the income register,” the report states.

Also, in the professional group of electrical equipment installers and repairers, the risk of infection is more than 2.5 times and in the group of construction workers almost double compared to people who do not work. According to a similar estimate, the highest risk of infection in the fall was among nursing specialists, such as general and ward nurses.

“There is a controlled origin here, which means that Finnish-speaking construction workers also have a high risk of infection. If a group were taken into account in vaccinations, one might think that professional groups in the construction industry could be quite at the forefront there, ”says Kortelainen.

The risk of coronavirus-related hospitalization for construction workers is also significant. Based on the results, the greatest risk of hospitalization due to the coronavirus is for building finishing workers. The risk is also greater for drivers of cars, vans and motorcycles, newspaper distributors and couriers, for example.

The work of building finishing workers includes, among other things, coating and installing roofs and floors.

In the report the association between income and coronavirus infections was also assessed.

The number of people infected is clearly highest in the first ten decades, ie among all the lowest-income people. The same situation was in the fall. Both in Finland and internationally, observations have been made that the pandemic has hit the already vulnerable the hardest.

“However, it is interesting in Finland that there have been a lot of infections in the upper income deciles as well. According to the results, even the most profitable are not protected from the virus, ”says Kortelainen.

The anonymized data used in the report have been collected from the Communicable Diseases Register and the Income Register. The division into occupational groups is based on the occupational classification used by Statistics Finland.