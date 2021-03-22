Coronavirus Report: Air traffic must be opened quickly when the pandemic subsides or losses in the Finnish aviation sector remain permanent

With the end of the pandemic, the global aviation market will have to be redistributed, says the surveyor who made the report to the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

Coronary pandemic The end in the future will be seen in the aviation sector as a redistribution of the market, and then Finland will have to open its air traffic at least at the same pace as it will open elsewhere in Europe, according to a recent study. Otherwise, there is a risk that the transfer of passengers to other airports will lead to permanent losses at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

“This cannot be compromised: Finland must open its own air traffic at least at the same pace as the rest of Europe. If we have a poorer ability to serve, the (passenger) shift in favor of other airlines and alliances will lead to permanent losses, ”warns the liquidator. Kari Savolainen.

Today, Savolainen handed over the prospects for the aviation industry their report to the State Secretary of the Minister for Economic Affairs To Kimmo Tiilikainen and the Secretary of State for Labor Ville Kopra in the context of a remote information conference.

By playing their playing cards correctly, Finland can still rise as a winner from the discount space brought by the corona, Savolainen believes.

“When the market is driven up again, we can be a model country for safe travel and even win market shares,” Savolainen said at the press conference.

For example, he raised the Tokyo Olympics in July. Foreign spectators are not allowed into the Games, but many athletes and staff still travel to Tokyo. Helsinki-Vantaa has been one of the most important hubs for air traffic between Europe and Asia in Northern Europe.

Although Finland would do everything right, it is estimated that the aviation sector will return to pre-pandemic levels in several years at its fastest. It is estimated that the former level will be reached in 2024 at the earliest.

In the pandemic year 2020, passenger traffic at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport collapsed by almost 77 per cent from almost 22 million in the previous year to just over five million passengers. Freight traffic decreased by almost 38 percent. During the same period, the airline Finnair’s net sales shrank from around EUR 3.1 billion to less than EUR 830 million.

According to Savolainen, during the pandemic, the financing of companies and the preservation of a skilled workforce should be secured. As part of the recovery of the aviation industry, domestic air traffic in Finland should also be considered new.

Savolainen does not take a position on how many airports there should be in Finland in the future, but supports regional main airports and feeder traffic serving them instead of many small airports.

In the future, short-range electric air traffic may also be suitable for feeder traffic in the main airports.