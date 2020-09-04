Signs “for rent” are popping up in apartment windows, especially in Paris. Rental offers are on the rise throughout France (+ 25%) and more particularly in Paris (+ 64%), compared to last year. Bordeaux for its part recorded an increase of 39% and Nice an increase of 52%. A situation that is explained in particular because the tenants returned their apartment later because of the confinement.

Pascal Julia, director of a real estate agency, works in the Parisian suburbs. He ends up with several properties for rent per building. “There, we have the ground floor which is rented, the first floor which is for rent and the fourth floor which is also rented“, he says. In addition, the owners, who often rented to foreigners, have abandoned platforms such as Airbnb to offer their properties again for traditional rental, over longer periods.

