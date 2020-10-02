The decision of the prefect of Ille-et-Vilaine to close sports halls in Rennes had sparked a heated debate on Saturday, September 26. Justice intervened and on Thursday, October 1, suspended the prefectural decree. “It’s a relief because we, on our side, did not understand why we were closed by respecting the protocol“, testifies Anthony Ferey, coach at Fitness Park.

According to Gaël Collet, lawyer for the Fitness Park group, “what weighed in the balance is that there are no outbreaks of contamination in sports halls in Rennes and therefore there was no reason to go as far as a measure of interdiction “. The court has more precisely”referred to a serious and manifestly illegal interference with the freedom to conduct business“.