The president of the Scientific Council spoke of the acceleration of cases of coronavirus in the south of France and advocated a strategy of “test-trace-isolate”. “It is in Marseille that we test the most,” notes President Les Républicains de la Région Sud.

Renaud Muselier, president The Republicans of the South region declares himself Thursday, September 10 on franceinfo “very surprised” than “the president of the Scientific Council speaks wrongly and through”. Jean-François Delfraissy said Wednesday during an online press conference that the government would “having to make difficult decisions” in the coming days due to the acceleration of coronavirus cases, especially in the south of France. “The approach of the President of the Scientific Council is incredible”, denounced Bruno Muselier.

“I am very surprised that the President of the Scientific Council is speaking indiscriminately, reacts Renaud Muselier.

He should remember how many nonsense he was able to tell in the first wave. You shouldn’t mask yourself, you shouldn’t test yourself. You had to isolate yourself. It was necessary to be treated with aspirin while waiting for it to go badly and while waiting for the Samu.Renaud Muselier, president The Republicans of the South regionto franceinfo

Jean-François Delfraissy pointed out the PACA region which could “be in a difficult situation in terms of the supply of care in terms of resuscitation beds in the coming weeks”. According to him, we must be very active on the strategy of “test-trace-isolate”.

Bruno Muselier regrets that the President of the Scientific Council is coming “on which we are already applying and which we have applied in the first period to test, mass tested, heal and trace the test”. According to him, the mass test exists in a very important way in Marseille: “At the IHU, 800 people can be tested every day. We have a new machine which allows us to have results in 20 minutes. We are the first in France and it is in Marseille that we test the most “, he said.