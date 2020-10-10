900 Moroccan seasonal workers are expected to harvest clementines in Corsica. 153 of them arrived in Bastia, in Haute-Corse, Friday, October 9. This year, Covid-19 requires, the health protocol is very strict. Several tests are compulsory: one at the start, one at the finish and then a new one next week. The measures reassure seasonal workers. “It’s normal for health and for people, because we work with people“, explains Mohamed Halal, one of the workers.

The seasonal workers are then distributed among the 160 clementine farms for contracts of four to six months. the operation is entirely financed by the producers themselves. Plane tickets already cost 560,000 euros, to which must be added accommodation and wages, but it is impossible for producers to do without this labor.

