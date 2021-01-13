Coronavirus Reform of the Communicable Diseases Act may give municipalities the power to close private sports facilities, but the facilities of religious communities should not be interfered with

Markus Lohi, Chairman of the Social Affairs and Health Committee: The aim is to receive the Government’s proposal for amendments to the Communicable Diseases Act for consideration in the Great Hall on 5 February.

How is it necessary to restrict business freedom even by closing gyms and other private facilities for two weeks in order to curb the coronavirus pandemic?

In areas where the pandemic is spreading, the municipality or regional government agency could close sports and sports facilities, public saunas and swimming pools, dance venues, amusement parks, indoor playgrounds and public lounges in shopping malls if the hygiene measures and safety clearances are not sufficient.

MPs will have to weigh the restriction of rights and the risks of infection when Parliament discusses the government’s proposal to violate about 15 sections of the current Infectious Diseases Act. They would empower regional authorities to take proactive and rapid action to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The report Chairman of the Committee on Social Affairs and Health Markus Lohi (Central) estimates to HS that, according to the optimistic timetable, the Great Hall of Parliament would attack the package on Friday, February 5, and at second reading it would be on Tuesday, February 9.

The Committee on Social Affairs and Health heard a wide range of experts on Tuesday. “The hearings are now halfway through,” Lohi said Wednesday between meetings.

The Constitution Committee will attack the motion on Thursday and Friday. The Salmon Committee will prepare its report next week after receiving statements and requests for changes from other committees and a response from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

In advance may state that a number of clarifications from the parliamentary committees are promised in the Government’s proposal. Traders ‘premises cannot be closed and citizens’ rights to assemble or practice cannot be restricted on light grounds, but they require at least clear rules of the game.

Doubts are also raised as to whether municipalities should be given strong powers to intervene in fundamental rights.

Entrepreneurs, on the other hand, have demanded guarantees from the state for compensation if more and more income is lost as a result of the closures.

“A situation may arise where new restrictions increase the wave of bankruptcies. Therefore, there must also be support measures alongside them, ”demands the CEO of Suomen Yrittäjät Mikael Pentikäinen.

The same was required by the Parliament’s Constitutional Committee in the spring, when the restaurants were closed. The proposal under consideration does not apply to restaurants, but restrictions on their opening hours and number of customers have been laid down separately, albeit by an amendment to the same Infectious Diseases Act.

Despite Parliamentary committees have been and will be attacking a broader package of amendments to the Communicable Diseases Act this week, which will last until the beginning of February. Already in preparation since the spring Government proposal was taken to parliament in December.

Temporary changes to the Communicable Diseases Act will be brought into force as soon as possible, but they will not help to improve the acute coronary situation. In particular, the new variant viruses further emphasize entry and border controls, as well as restrictions on movement, which are not directly covered by the communicable diseases package.

Instead, the changes would make many of the current recommendations to prevent close contacts mandatory and extend them to private actors such as companies. The regulation would also cover, among other things, the activities of sports clubs and religious communities.

However, according to the proposal, the premises of religious communities could not be closed, but they would also be required to comply with hygiene and distance regulations.

Member of the Education Committee, Member of Parliament Veronika Honkasalo (left) pointed out in his tweet on Tuesday that religious freedom seems to be such a sacred thing as a fundamental right that it is not possible to close religious spaces because of it.

In force According to Article 58 of the Communicable Diseases Act, the municipal disease control authority may already decide to close social and health care units, educational institutions, kindergartens, dwellings and similar facilities in its area of ​​jurisdiction and to ban general meetings or public events.

Traders, on the other hand, have largely taken a number of measures voluntarily and in accordance with the recommendations, with the aim of securing customer services.

These include the provision of handcuffs, the installation of protective plexiglasses on retail customer service counters and checkouts, and markings and reminders indicating safety intervals.

Amendments to the law would make such actions mandatory at all customer premises.