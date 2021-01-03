Coronavirus Record number of new coronavirus infections in the United States – high-risk people queuing up at night

Medical professionals are concerned. If the number of infections continues to rise, the capacity of the health care system may not be sufficient.

Stateside a record of coronavirus infections has been broken. On Saturday, 277,000 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed, according to the news agency AFP. This is the highest number of new infections detected in a day.

A total of 20.4 million coronavirus infections and nearly 350,000 deaths from coronavirus disease have now been reported in the country.

Hospitals the carrying capacity is hard. News channel CNN saysthat more than 100,000 covid-19 patients have been hospitalized for a month. Saturday was the 32nd consecutive day that the number of patients enrolled in the hospital exceeded 100,000. The data comes from the Covid Tracking Project maintained by The Atlantic.

U.S. coronavirus readings began to rise sharply after Thanksgiving at the end of November. Thanksgiving is a holiday when Americans tend to sow. According to CNN, the numbers are unlikely to turn down for a while yet, as the potential infectious effects of the Christmas and New Year celebrations are yet to be seen.

“If there were a spike in infection now, our health care system would collapse completely,” a physician in charge at Los Angeles County and the University of Southern California Medical Center told CNN. Brad Spellberg.

“And we in hospitals can’t stop this, we can only react. Only the people themselves can stop the spread of the virus by following the recommendations given. ”

The fever was measured at Los Angeles International Airport on December 22 before China Airlines boarded the flight. More than a million passengers were tested at U.S. airports over the Christmas weekend.­

A U.S. Army Pioneer Unit has been assigned to Los Angeles to assess how the situation in hospitals could be alleviated or prepared for the worst. The assessment has been performed in six different regional hospitals. For example, in one hospital, administration offices and break rooms have been converted for use by coronary patients, Colonel told CNN Julie Balten.

Los Angeles Times according to the dreaded spike in infection seems to be a reality in California. The situation is at its worst in late January, according to an epidemiologist at the University of California Robert Kim-Farley on saturday. Exposures at Christmas and New Year take time to become ill, and the condition of those affected does not deteriorate overnight. Kim-Farley estimates that death statistics show California’s Christmas and New Year roughly in early February.

The United States the corona situation faces other challenges. At the same time, the health care system is burdened by vaccinating citizens, which has not progressed at the desired rate in the United States any better than just anywhere else in the world. More than four million Americans have been vaccinated, but in Florida, for example, at-risk representatives have been queuing up outside at night to get vaccinated.

Health care personnel in Orange County, Orlando, Florida, checked the coronavirus vaccine for those over 65 who arrived. Photo taken on December 29, 2020.­

Aerial view of Orlando, Florida A car queue for at-risk groups queuing for a modern coronavirus vaccine. The photo was taken on December 29, 2020.­

The New York Times reported about queuing in Fort Myers, Florida, where there were about 300 people ahead of the Bobel couple queuing for a night on Wednesday. When they left, there were more queuers than when they arrived.

“For us, this was an adventure,” the 74-year-old Mina Bobel told The New York Times after receiving the vaccination.

For example In Houston, Texas, the phone appointment system was congested as vaccines arrived so that it disintegrated. The mayor of Houston told The New York Times that at least 250,000 calls had come in.

Vaccines arrived in Puerto Rico late, unfortunately only after the health care staff had already had time to go on Christmas holidays.

Without vaccinations, herd protection will not be achieved, Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist at the University of California, told the Los Angeles Times on Saturday. Herd protection is becoming relevant at a stage when 70-85% of the population has been vaccinated.

“In late summer or early fall, our lives could begin to resemble what it was during the period before covidia,” Kim-Farley said.