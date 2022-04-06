Coronavirus Record number of new coronavirus infections detected in China

Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Record number of new coronavirus infections detected in China

April 6, 2022
China has adhered to the zero line in its corona policy, although it has become increasingly difficult as new, more contagious virus variants spread.

In China more than 20,000 new coronavirus infections were registered on Wednesday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. The highest number of infections is in Shanghai, which has been put under an embargo.

More than 80 percent of new infections were recorded in Shanghai, although the rate cut began as early as last week.

The majority of infections are asymptomatic. No new deaths from coronavirus disease were reported.

Attempts are made to control infections with, among other things, strict isolation rules. In Shanghai, infected children and even babies are isolated from their parents if they have not been infected.

Attempts are made to control infections with, among other things, strict isolation rules. In Shanghai, infected children and even babies are isolated from their parents if they have not been infected.

New mass tests for all city residents are scheduled to take place in Shanghai on Wednesday.

The corona pandemic originated in Wuhan in central China at the end of 2019.

