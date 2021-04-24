Coronavirus Record number of new corona infections in India for the third day in a row: more than 340,000 infections were recorded on Saturday

With record infections, Indian healthcare is on the verge of collapse. There are not enough beds for everyone, people are dying at hospital gates and there is an acute shortage of oxygen.

In India the corona crisis is deepening. A record number of new coronavirus infections have already been reported in the country for three consecutive days. Daily infection rates have been higher than in any other country during the pandemic.

More than 340,000 new corona infections were recorded in India last Saturday, according to Reuters. In the last three days, nearly a million new infections have been diagnosed in the country.

Another questionable record was also broken in the country on Saturday as the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus rose by more than 2,600. This is the country’s highest daily death toll during a pandemic.

Those who died of the coronavirus disease were cremated in Delhi on Friday.­

A health care worker in his protective gear walks in front of a Delhi hospital on Friday.­

In India, with a population of 1.4 billion, coronavirus disease now affects a total of about 16.5 million people. About 190,000 people have died from the disease. It is likely that the actual figures will be even higher, as with the new wave, for example, testing capacity will be stuck.

In terms of the number of infections, India surpasses only the United States in the world, with a total of nearly 32 million infections. India has the fourth highest number of deaths caused by the coronavirus in the world, after the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

Record-breaking with the rates of infection, Indian health care is on the brink. There are not enough beds for everyone, people are dying at hospital gates and there is an acute shortage of oxygen.

“Sos, you need oxygen for less than an hour. With more than 700 patients inside, we need immediate help, ”a private hospital chain in Delhi wrote on Twitter on Friday.

A few hours later, the hospital chain announced it had received emergency needs for an additional two hours.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered the government to hand over oxygen used by industry to hospitals.

In recent days, the government has put pressure on the industry to increase oxygen and pharmaceutical production. The Air Force and army trains are harnessed to carry oxygen from the edges of the country to Delhi. Many people have acquired their own oxygen cylinders.

“Help us get oxygen, a tragedy is happening here,” Delhi Regional Director Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the prime minister at the conference on Friday, according to news agency Reuters.

“Oxygen is not available, we cannot take patients,” reads a piece of paper outside the temporary isolation center in Delhi on Friday.­

On Friday, 13 coronary patients died in a hospital fire in Mumbai. On Wednesday, meanwhile, 24 people died from an oxygen device failure in Nashiki, about a three-hour drive from Mumbai.

Before the second wave of India was already well under way to dismantle its restrictions.

Now restrictions have been forced to tighten at a rapid pace. The capital, Delhi, is in lockdown, and in the state of Maharastha, which includes Mumbai, for example, everything except vital services is closed. In the north, the state of Uttar Pradesh will close over the weekend.

The rapidly deteriorating coronary situation is suspected to have started with election campaigns and major religious celebrations. There is also a new “double variant” of the coronavirus in the background, combining virus variants from California as well as South Africa and Brazil.

In addition, India’s vaccination rate has slowed due to vaccine shortages, even though India is the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines. However, the vaccines have been sold and donated to other parts of the world. On Friday night, Finnish time, the White House said it was working with the Indian authorities to resolve the country’s vaccine crisis.

The new virus variant has caused many states to close their doors to India. Canada, for example, has stopped incoming flights from India and Pakistan. The United Arab Emirates has also imposed restrictions on those coming from India.