Coronavirus Record number of coronavirus infections in Helsinki – “There is no magic trick to rapidly reduce infections”

A new daily record was set in Helsinki when THL reported a total of 171 new coronavirus infections on Saturday.

In Helsinki a record number of coronavirus infections were found on Saturday. According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), 171 new infections were reported in Helsinki. Across the country, 632 infections were detected, which is also a record number per day.

“Yes, I have to be pretty worried about this,” says Lasse Lehtonen, Director of Diagnostics at the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

In the Helsinki metropolitan area, infections have been on the rise since February. There do not seem to be any means to reduce infections quickly.

“Experience shows that there is no magic trick,” says Lehtonen.

According to Lehtonen, reducing contacts is key to reducing infections. Effective Monday new Infectious Diseases Act contributes to a more stringent intervention, for example in the use of premises.

According to Lehtonen, for example, the possible partial closure of public spaces, such as shopping centers, should be considered.

“The question then is whether people will comply with those restrictions. The signals from the public authorities should be very clear. ”

In the metropolitan area In February, it was decided to relax some of the restrictions on children ‘s and young people’ s leisure activities and secondary education.

It was decided to open a limited number of activities for children and young people at the beginning of February. On Thursday, the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group announced its decision to partially transfer secondary education back to contact teaching from the beginning of March.

According to Lehtonen, the signal effect of the decisions is currently in the wrong direction.

“Restrictions in the metropolitan area will be relaxed as the epidemic worsens.”

The coordination group justifies contact teaching on the grounds that the disadvantages of distance learning accumulate, especially for already vulnerable students. According to the group, there are also increasing challenges for those students who have not previously needed support.

The metropolitan area In Espoo, the number of infections has not increased as in Helsinki and Vantaa. On Saturday, 35 infections were diagnosed in Espoo. The incidence rate in Espoo is 150, while in Helsinki it is 277 and in Vantaa 329.

According to Lehtonen, the situation in Espoo is better explained by infection detection.

“Helsinki and Vantaa are suffering from a lack of resources. The point is, the longer an infected person becomes infected, the more cases we have. ”

According to Lehtonen, healthcare in Vantaa in particular has been under-resourced even before the coronavirus pandemic.

As one as an alternative to the deteriorating situation in the metropolitan area, a violation of the vaccine order has been suspected.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Constitution Committee Antti Rinne (sd) said Fridaythat the authorities could reconsider the current vaccination schedule in the light of the latest coronavirus data.

According to the slope, it would be appropriate to consider concentrating mass vaccination of working-age people in areas with high population density and high border crossings.

Also CEO of Hus Juha Tuominen referred to earlier Ilta-Sanomat in an interview with regional policy rolled out health policy.

Lehtonen says that he has gone through the same lines of thought.

“It all depends on the amount of vaccine. Since it seems that we are living in a time of scarcity, it would make sense to go through risk areas. ”

For example, according to Lehtonen, Länsi-Pohja should have been vaccinated completely at first. In the metropolitan area, it would be sensible to target vaccinations where there are infections.

“If it were cold logical, we should first vaccinate the trackside and the suburbs where there has been a lot of infections.”