Coronavirus Recommendations for the use of face masks are spreading in sports: “I think people are starting to internalize that we are going into the era of face masks”

The sports crowd reacted quickly as THL updated its own face mask recommendation.

Finnish sports federations, series and clubs have had to consider in recent days the recommendation to use face masks.

Department of Health and Welfare THL updated on Thursday for his face mask recommendation, which gave a boost to the sports crowd as well.

The recommendation is in effect in the Husi area of ​​the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts, among others. In sports stands, masks may soon be commonplace across the country.

“I think people are starting to internalize that we are now in the face mask era, but we are going with this thing,” the Executive Director of the Floorball Association Pekka Ilmivalta says.

Floorball Association updated its own recommendation on Thursday. The association strongly recommends the use of face masks in auditoriums and other public spaces in the halls.

“We thought about it for a couple of days and realized that such a recommendation was coming from the authorities,” Ilmivalta says.

The people of the union held the topic of the meeting at the same time as THL told about its new policies.

“We stated that we will then immediately be given that recommendation as well. In other words, we did not have time to be ahead, but still in line with their recommendations. ”

According to Ilmivalva, face masks are contributing to the passage of games. The recommendation to use masks was given in that sense.

“If we want public events to be held and there can be as many audiences as are allowed now, then we must do our part to safeguard the situation and the safety of spectators and prevent the spread of the disease.”

Current the situation is considered serious by the Ilmivalta. He points out that the coronavirus also affects other things, such as going to the movies or sitting in bars.

“This applies quite broadly to the whole of society and in that sense the whole should always be considered when making decisions and policies on the part of the authorities.”

Salibandyväki has not questioned the union’s face mask policy, at least based on the feedback received from Ilmivalla.

Hockey Association joined a group of sports organizations recommending the use of a face mask on Friday afternoon.

Hockey Association website published the guidelines recommend the use of masks in ice rinks.

“The recommendation applies to team officials, the public and those who otherwise deal with ice rinks, especially when safety distances cannot be taken care of,” the association instructed.

The instructions also apply to guest game trips. The Hockey Association recommends the use of masks on buses as well as on busy breaks.

In addition, the federation urges to consider whether it is good for parents of junior players to take the team bus on guest game trips.

The highest league levels in the Hockey Association are Mestis and the Women’s League. In the league, the mask recommendation was given as early as Thursday, when the League updated safety instructions.

League recommends the use of face masks or visors at all events for all staff who are in contact with spectators or teams.

“The use of face masks is also recommended for the public,” the League announces.

The league follows the authorities’ guidelines for the use of masks.