Coronavirus Recent statistics: Three out of four Hus corona cases are already more contagious

Recent figures are from the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District Diagnostic Center, which examines patient samples in the area.

The latest according to the figures, the more contagious British variant of the coronavirus has taken a clear dominant position in the metropolitan area.

“It has spread really fast, which was to be expected,” says the chief physician of clinical microbiology at the Hus Diagnostic Center of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District. Maija Lappalainen.

According to the figures he has revised and forwarded today, there is already well over half of the British form.

“Roughly speaking, three of the four positives are already s-gene negative, meaning in practice the UK variant,” Lappalainen says. Also, according to another screening method, the mutation pcr test, the proportion of the more contagious variant seems to be 75% based on the weekend figures.

All Positive corona samples from the Hus region are screened for transformations.

The variant has displaced the old form of the virus at a wild rate, with 46 percent of Hus screening tests last week being 46 percent negative, 31 percent previous, and 9 percent previous.

The S gene is missing from the British variant of the virus. It may be absent from other forms of the virus, but about 90 percent of those found to be s-gene negative have been in the Hus dataset for a more contagious British variant of the virus.

Thus, rapid screening of the property provides a fairly reliable picture of the spread of the British variant.

“The screening gives the result within a couple of days, and it gives enough accuracy for the actions,” says Lappalainen.

Husissa all transformation suspicions identified by screening by 15 February have been submitted for sequencing. Sequencing of the viral genomes reveals exactly which form of virus is involved.

However, sequencing with pre-work and analysis takes time, so the confirmed results show the situation a couple of weeks ago.

Starting in mid-February, Huslab switched to sample-based sequencing to gain a comprehensive understanding of what viral variants are circulating in the region.

More catchy the spread of the variant will inevitably increase the number of infections unless contacts are further restricted at the same time.

The Department of Health and Welfare already announced last Thursday that the spread has increased the risk of a rapid acceleration of the epidemic in the metropolitan area.

The number of cases has been growing in the Hus area since mid-January. The incidence of infections has almost doubled in four weeks. In the area of ​​other hospital districts, the incidence has mainly decreased at the same time.

On this basis, in its press release last week, THL recommended closing bars, pubs and nightclubs in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and Kauniainen as soon as possible, limiting gatherings to six people and avoiding holiday travel.