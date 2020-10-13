A nasopharyngeal swab, a few drops on a strip and a known result 30 minutes later. The government will give the green light to new Covid-19 tests. Which professionals will be able to perform this type of screening? Arbitrations are still underway at the ministry, but, according to the Haute Autorité de Santé, the list will be long. “You will be able to do them at the doctor’s, the pharmacist’s, the nurse, the nurse, the medical students ”, list Professor Dominique Le Guludec, President of the Haute Autorité de Santé, Monday, October 12.

This should make it possible to unclog laboratories. These so-called antigenic tests will be aimed at people who have had symptoms for less than four days, and who should wait more than 48 hours for the results of a PCR test. But also to people without symptoms, as part of large-scale screening. In France, around 1.5 million people are tested every week. In Île-de-France, 17% of people tested have the Covid. “It’s a lot”, confirms the doctor and journalist Damien Mascret on the 20 Hours set.

