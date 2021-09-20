Coronavirus Quarantines and infections of children increase when restrictions are lifted – A family of three is already waiting for the testing drum to end

Lifting restrictions will increase the number of infections in children. In Finland, however, the opening of schools did not increase the number of pediatric patients in hospitals, and there has also been a very calm situation in emergency services.

Everyday is gradually returning to normal in Lespinasse ‘s family of five. Finnish-French family Bruno-father got a business trip in September after a ten-month telecommuting period.

“We did get a lot of gifts,” the 8-year-old Alvar Lespinasse says.

Alvar, on the other hand, was quarantined for a week last year because of an infection found in the afternoon club. He and 6 years old Antton as well as 2 years old Aili have all undergone a corona test several times. Maija-mother says the tests have been performed with a low threshold of even small flu symptoms.

The family living in Kaarina near Turku still believes that they have survived the Korona period quite a bit.

“Quite a bit we’ve gotten ahead of the others, but after all, this has been this kind of ice burning. You get used to it all when a person is such an adaptive animal, ”Maija Lespinasse smiles.

On Monday, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) updated its recommendations on coronavirus testing in children. The symptoms of the flu alone are no longer a reason for children under 12 to go for a corona test. According to the instructions, the test should be taken if a child under 12 years of age has symptoms and there are unvaccinated persons over 16 years of age in the family or persons with defective immune protection against corona.

Risk quarantines and corona tests are on the rise, as the opening up of society in the coming months will be reflected in an increase in the number of infections, especially in the unvaccinated group, ie in the very youngest children.

“Opening up society means more contacts, which in turn increases the number of infections, especially among non-vaccinees. Of course, this also applies to children, ”says the chief doctor Otto Helve The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) says.

Maija Lespinasse hopes that despite the opening, people will remember the good practices of the epidemic.

“If the virus spreads to families, I don’t think it will come with children, but adults as the gangs start spreading in the offices. People should remember the importance of hand washing and other practices so that things don’t start right at the paw, ”he says.

The increase in childhood infections has been reflected in countries where restrictions have been lifted. In Britain, for example, new cases of the disease have been identified most among children and adolescents. In addition, hospital stays have increased in the 5–14 age group, although the amount of hospitalization in this group is still the lowest of the age groups.

Professor Terhi Tapiainen The Oulu University Central Hospital reminds us that the situation in Britain is different from that in Finland.

“We have a very large proportion of 12- to 15-year-olds who have received at least the first dose of vaccine, which can already provide protection against serious infections, while Britain has been much more reluctant to vaccinate young people,” says Tapiainen.

THL: n Helve emphasizes that the situation for children differs from that for adults in that the risk of serious illness in children is very low.

In addition, children are less likely to transmit the disease forward than adults. The reason has been found in studies to be at least that there are fewer receptors on the nasal mucosa of children to which the virus attaches. Children’s resistance also works more effectively, which may explain the milder picture of the disease.

Professor Tapiainen understands families’ concerns about children’s infections, as people have a built-in idea that children need to be protected.

“The fear may be due in part to one-on-one thinking that while the virus is an extreme risk for the middle-aged and elderly, it is also for young people. However, this is not the case, ”Tapiainen emphasizes.

The Lespinasse family is already planning a trip to France to meet relatives. Pictured from left are Alvar, Bruno, Antton, Aili and Maija.

In Israel the number of infections has increased since the opening up of society among unvaccinated, especially children. There has been talk of a new normal in the country.

When schools opened after the summer, there was no increase in the number of serious cases and the number of hospital stays in the country.

Professor of Infectious Diseases Eyal Leshem stated Bloombergin in an interview that this seems to be the case when society wants to operate without a complete confinement but avoiding high hospitalization and death rates.

“That’s when life with a covid looks like this,” Leshem said.

Tapiainen reminds that the opening of schools in Finland in the autumn did not increase the number of pediatric patients in hospitals. No, although the main virus has been a more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus for some time.

Tapiainen says that the children’s wards and emergency departments are still in a very calm situation with regard to the coronavirus. Pediatricians see more children with other respiratory infections than coronary patients.

Social opening up may increase the potential for quarantine.

In Scotland, society was opened last month. In September, the number of infections has increased significantly among young children. At the beginning of the month, as many as 35,000 children were out of school for coronavirus-related reasons such as quarantine.

Alvar Lespinasse was quarantined last year. By no means does he want to go back to the distance school.

Alvar Lespinasse, in the second class, says he would not be terribly happy if he were quarantined again.

“It was a bit boring when you had to be on a tablet all the time.”

Vaccinations of under-12s are on the rise during the fall among quarantines and other protective measures. Research results on the safety and efficacy of vaccinations are expected in the coming weeks. If it is decided to offer vaccines to children under 12 in Finland, vaccinations may start before the turn of the year.

Read more: Vaccine studies in children under 12 years of age will be completed in the coming weeks: “The default is that the vaccine will elicit an excellent immune response in children as well”

“If vaccines prove to be safe, it may make sense to move in that direction. But only after the disadvantages and benefits have been weighed, ”Terhi Tapiainen emphasizes.

The Lespinasse family may also have to consider taking vaccines.

“If taking the vaccine becomes an obligation so that the child can live a normal life, of course it will,” Maija Lespinasse weighed.

Travel restrictions can also affect the decision. The other half of the family lives in France and the family has not visited them for a couple of years.

“Vaccination must be taken if people under the age of 12 are required to be vaccinated for travel,” Maija Lespinasse continues.

For the children of the family, the decision seems to be ready.

“Let’s just take the corona spike. If you take it, there will be no disease, ”says six-year-old Antton Lespinasse.

Others vaccination coverage for age groups also protects the youngest.

“Vaccination of adults in the family in particular prevents infections in children,” says Otto Helve of THL.

In Israel, vaccination of 12-15 year olds began as early as the summer. The reason was that about 40% of new cases were in those aged 10-19 and 12% in those aged 0-9. Now the country has also vaccinated children under 12 years of age.

In Finland, the proportion of new infections among those under the age of 10 has been about ten per cent throughout the epidemic. In the fall, the number has risen to close to 20 percent.

Although severe coronary heart disease is a low risk for children, one concern is long-term disease i.e. long covid. Terhi Tapiainen emphasizes that long-term symptoms are rare in children.

“In adults, the phenomenon has been very clear, but the same is not seen as clearly in children. There have been very few children and young people with severe symptoms in Finland, ”says Tapiainen.

Three children of the Lespinasse family, Alvar (left), Antton and Aili in their backyard in Kaarina.

According to the THL, only 0.3 per cent of young people infected with the virus have needed hospital treatment. The number is small compared to, for example, the United States, where in some states nearly two percent of infections found in children have resulted in hospitalization.

“There are a lot of demographic and social differences between the states in the United States,” Tapiainen points out.

“Things that happen in a certain state cannot be directly generalized to Finland, because the risk of developing unvaccinated children is influenced by children’s background factors and the vaccine activity of the rest of society.”