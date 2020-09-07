In Lille (North), a group of friends gathered for a small party. Several of them are now positive for Covid-19. One of them, Clovis Olagne, preferred to isolate himself in an apartment so as not to endanger his parents, because he is showing symptoms. “We are confined to three positives and we will perhaps suggest to other positive friends to confine themselves with us, to annoy no one”, explains the student.

Only, the young man does not know how long he must precisely remain confined. “The laboratory said that it was necessary at from the test stay eight days in quarantine, while other services such as the ARS said that it was necessary to stay 14 days “, continues Clovis Olagne. More and more laboratories are contesting the recommendations of the Regional Health Agency (ARS), believing that”most contamination occurs in the first five days in this famous incubation phase now better known“, as indicated by Benjamin Davido, infectious disease specialist at the Raymond-Poincaré hospital in Paris. Some experts recommend caution and plead for the moment for maintaining the fortnight.