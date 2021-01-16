The Azerbaijani authorities have extended the coronavirus quarantine until April 1, but from Monday the restrictions will be gradually weakened, according to the decree of the republic’s Cabinet of Ministers.

From January 18, in large cities of the country, including Baku, the system of SMS permits to leave the house will be canceled.

From January 25, shopping facilities will start working again, excluding large shopping centers. Hairdressers, museums and exhibition halls will also open.

On February 1, catering establishments will be allowed to work from 06:00 to 00:00.