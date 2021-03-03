To boost Australia’s domestic tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic, the airline Qantas began offering this Wednesday, March 3 “mystery” flights in which passengers will not know the destination of their trip until boarding.

These flights of about two hours depart from Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane for a unknown destination outside the big capitals, which will be revealed to the passenger at the time of boarding, the Australian airline reported in a statement.

In the destiny, the passenger will enjoy a series of tourist activities, such as a visit to a vineyard, a luxury dining experience or a music show on an island, before your return to your starting point at the end of the day on the same day.

This initiative, which will be offered in the weekends in March, April and May, includes destinations such as Sydney Bay or the sacred red monolith Uluru, in the heart of the desert of the oceanic country, as well as Antarctica.

Sydney Opera House, Australia. Photo: REUTERS / Loren Elliott / File Photo

Closed borders

With the international borders closed Since March 2020 due to the pandemic, Australian airlines have been looking for ways to increase flights, amid some criticism for the carbon footprint they leave.

Qantas “mystery” flights, which were popular until they were canceled by the airline in the 1990s, will cost $ 576 (477 euros) for economy class and $ 1,235 (1,021 euros) for business class.

Uluru, sacred place for the native peoples of Australia. Photo: Greg Wood / Agence France-Presse – Getty Images

Qantas Group Chief Customer Service Officer Stephanie Tully noted that “in addition to helping more people get back to work, these mystery flights are another way to support tour operators, especially in regional areas “.

These Qantas packages, which expects to resume its international operations at the end of next October coinciding with the end of the vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Australia, follow the offer of flights from nowhere, which take off and land there. airport, which were launched by the pandemic.

Qantas, which suffered losses of US $ 862 million (€ 708 million) between June and December 2020, announced the dismissal of 2,000 ground employees last November.

EFE