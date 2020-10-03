The first fatal victim of the coronavirus in the State of Rio de Janeiro, and one of the seven in Brazil until this Thursday, has been a 63-year-old woman, employed in the house of a family who had returned days ago from Italy. The lady felt bad on Sunday, she went to the public hospital in her city, Miguel Pereira, on Monday, and died on Tuesday, the same day the test for Covid-19 was done. This Thursday the positive was confirmed. Her name was not disclosed, but it is already known that she was contaminated by her employer, according to the Rio de Janeiro Secretary of Health. “If we had the information that she was infected, perhaps we would have changed the story,” he told the journalism network. Public Agency Sebastião Camargo, director of the hospital that treated the victim.

His death shows how the coronavirus pandemic that now affects Brazil exposes, among many other things, that those who work for wealthy families are at serious risk in Brazil, both health and economic. Seven million women occupy this position in a society that carries the inheritance of the slave culture that lasted until the 19th century, of having employees in the houses. Many of them work without a contract.

Last week, the newspaper Or Balloon, recounted the solution that a businessman from Rio de Janeiro and his wife, diagnosed with the coronavirus, had arrived at. Disregarding the recommendations of specialists, they did not allow the domestic worker to stay at home, who had to go to work “with an apron, gloves and face mask.” The news prompted a movement on social media to say how important it was not only to allow these women not to go to work, but also to continue to pay them their wages.

Ana (not her real name) works every day cleaning houses. She got that offer from one of the people who hire her. She will continue to pay her, her employer told her, and when the crisis passes she could make up the hours. But she was the only one who made that proposal. “In one of the houses where I work on Mondays and Fridays they told me that I didn’t have to go, but that they had no way to pay me,” she explains.

Cynthia Saguie, who lives with a teenage daughter and is telecommuting, was sensitized by the employee who has been going home two days a week for many years. “She comes by public transport, even if she doesn’t come, I’ll pay her two days a week,” he says. Not having a contract and having little social protection also means depending on that solidarity in an atypical situation such as the coronavirus crisis.

However, this Monday, many employees continued to go to work, in buses or trains still full – many live in ‘dormitory’ cities in the metropolitan region -, without employers appearing to realize that these women can be a source of contagion or they can be infected and that, in addition, they have fewer safety nets than their employers. Most depend on public health for any emergency, unlike their employers.

People without a formal employment contract add up to 38 million people and represent almost half of Brazil’s productive force. In the midst of a crisis, most have to choose between working and being exposed to the virus or following quarantine recommendations and not having money at the end of the month. This Wednesday, the government announced that it will pay them 200 reais ($ 38) per month so that they have the minimum to eat.

The coronavirus in favelas

Brazil has even deeper problems, such as favelas, true irregular cities without adequate urban infrastructure. For those who live in closed alleys, without sewers or with a poor quality water supply, together with hundreds of other neighbors in the same situation of social exclusion, keeping their distance and following hygiene guidelines are difficult tasks.

“Many residents of Complexo do Alemão complain that they do not have a water supply and, therefore, cannot prevent themselves against the coronavirus. There is no alcohol gel in pharmacies or supermarkets ”, the journalist reports on his Twitter profile. Rene Silva, founder of Voice of Communities, a newspaper distributed in the favelas. A neighbor, Renata Trajano, responded with another story: “Where I live, [el agua] it only falls twice a week, at night and with the help of a pump. How do you wash your hands? I have not found alcohol gel anywhere, I have an 80 year old mother and we need to keep everything clean ”.

This Monday, the label # COVID19NasFavelas it featured stories and analysis on the vulnerability of slum residents, mostly black, on social media. As an aggravating factor, there are foreigners who constantly visit the favelas, most of them from countries more infected by the coronavirus. In Rocinha, where more than 70,000 people live, the residents’ association has requested that tourists be prohibited from entering.

The activist Raull Santiago, founder of the Papo Reto collective and also a resident of the complex of favelas Complexo do Alemão, explained through his Twitter that “the advice on prevention and attempts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are very important, but insufficient when they do not contemplate the reality of a large part of the country’s population ”. Regarding the fact of washing hands well, Santiago remembers that water is not always available. “We save water not only for conscience, but also to survive. We can’t wash our hands all the time. Ah, six people live in my house. We are still fighting for the right to have water here, ”he says. On the quarantine, he says that it is impossible to follow the recommendations as if they were typical traditional families. “The houses are close to each other, there are houses that have only two or three rooms for six people. How do we do it? What use are these prevention tips? ”He asks.

