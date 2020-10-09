In a small town in Brittany, work on the church square was four months late. The coating degrades and becomes dangerous for pedestrians. The mayor and his deputies, elected on March 15, are only now contacting a public works contractor. Due to containment and sanitary measures, procedures were delayed. “We had to wait until July to plan our investments in roads. Between July and today, the time has been short“, explains this elected official.

For the public works company, this shift will have cascading effects. With little activity this summer and longer projects in the coming months: “The projects that will come out this winter will be less easy to carry out. If we spend more time on one site, we have less time to complete the other sites“Says a business leader. While the outlook was good with the approach of the municipal elections, his company must fall back on private sites or other communities. At the time of the balance sheet, 2020 may be very gloomy: “20% less turnover, mainly projects that did not take place, that were delayed. The industry has closed in on itself a bit, due to the containment and the slow restart“, he adds.

