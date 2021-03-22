Coronavirus Public transport passenger numbers may be limited as early as next week in the metropolitan area: “Looks realistic”

HSL does not have staff to monitor passenger numbers at metro or train stations.

Passenger numbers public transport in the metropolitan area may be restricted due to the poor corona situation.

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom is currently investigating the need to limit the number of passengers in Southwest Finland and the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“Solutions will be made so that the situation in Southwest Finland is clear in the middle of the week and in the Hus area from the end of the week,” says Traficom’s CEO Jarkko Saarimäki.

Yle was the first to report on the new consideration of restrictions.

Passenger numbers restrictions became possible in late February when Section 58f of the Communicable Diseases Act came into force.

At that time, Hus did not yet consider it necessary to limit the number of passengers in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

However, Hus informed Traficom that the conditions for halving the number of passengers were in place. A prerequisite is a high incidence of the disease and congestion in the tracing of infection chains.

The prolongation of the difficult infection situation has also brought public passenger restrictions to reconsideration.

“It seems realistic that passenger numbers are limited on certain routes or in an area,” says Saarimäki. These could be lines from eastern Helsinki to the city center.

The restrictions could take effect in the metropolitan area early next week.

Practical however, the arrangements are extensive. Depending on the state of the infectious disease, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency may limit the number of passengers to a maximum of half of the maximum number of passengers that can be taken on a means of transport.

Halving the number of passengers in congested situations is difficult. Traficom previously estimated that people could be brought to the stations to make sure there were not too many people in the wagons.

However, in congested situations, for example, the filling of a metro car or a train car can be difficult to monitor. In bus and tram traffic, control remains the responsibility of drivers.

HSL: n head of the public transport unit Tero Anttila says that on long subway and commuter trains, people may pack even if there is room in a neighboring car. For example, at Helsinki Central Station, passengers prefer the first carriage.

“We do not have staff who can monitor the passenger spikes at individual departures,” says Anttila.

Anttila reminds that the number of passengers in public transport has fallen by almost 40% from normal during the epidemic. HSL’s recent decision on masks has increased the use of the mask to almost 90%.

Since the end of February, the Helsinki Metropolitan Area has already complied with space constraints also in public transport in passenger waiting areas and inside metro stations. The distance between people should be at least two meters, cleaning should be intensified and hand tools should be available.