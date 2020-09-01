INSEE has published the figures for the cost of the Covid-19 crisis for the second quarter of 2020, during which many economic sectors were almost at a standstill. “Of these 90 billion euros lost in the production of wealth, it is the public authorities that bear the heaviest price with 51 billion”, Explains Jean-Paul Chapel, journalist France Télévisions, on the set of the 20 Hours.

There was new spending, with emergency aid and short-time working, but also much less revenue. Less taxes and contributions went into the state coffers. Then, it is the companies that have been the most affected, with losses reaching 36 billion euros, but they should be the first beneficiaries of the recovery plan. Households have suffered unprecedented income losses since the last war.

The JT

The other subjects of the news