The controversy continues to swell around Paris Saint-Germain. The football club saw three of his players infected with Covid-19. They are Neymar, the Brazilian star of the team, as well as Argentines Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes. The three teammates are said to have contracted the virus while enjoying their holiday in Ibiza, Spain.

A protocol to be followed to the letter

These contaminations raise questions. Have the three PSG players lacked negligence as the French championship has restarted in recent days? In front of the club’s official store Thursday, September 3, supporters believe that the team is penalized. For its part, the capital club has already announced that the three people have been placed in quarantine. The League requires this to last for 14 days. They risk missing the team’s next game against Lens.

