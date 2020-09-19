Tenerife hosted the second ACB tournament in mid-September after the stoppage due to the coronavirus. The first was the successful final phase of the Endesa League in Valencia, which hosted 12 teams in a health bubble for 14 days. The experience was not repeated in this Super Cup, but it also had a safe environment. The idea was that the first title of the course would be as close as possible to the reality that clubs will have to face during the League: normal daily life, travel and strict sanitary protocols to be able to play.

The preseason for the ACB teams began in August with several scares. After Urbas Fuenlabrada announced five positives, the clubs decided to meet urgently to discuss the protocols that would be in the competition and in the friendlies prior to the start of it and resolve any doubts. Several teams have had positives in their squad and technical staff, but the infections have not increased: the positive has been isolated at home and the rest of the team has been tested again to rule out any further infections. During the competition, the ACB will postpone a match if a team has three positivesIt does not matter if they are players or members of the coaching staff.

The Joventut-Unicaja of the first day was postponed this Friday (it was to be played on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.) for a positive in the Malaga team. The problem, in this case, is that there was not enough time to get the results of a second test to the remaining players and coaching staff.

Also, for now, basketball will start without an audience. “I wish it depended on us,” lamented Antonio Martín, president of the ACB, at Movistar Deportes during the Super Cup. “The competences are not delegated to the communities, but the CSD and the Government have them. As long as it has approved of these, it will be undertaken. It will not be easy but we are going to try. In non-professional sports measures are being taken so that there is a certain number of public. We have to be very careful and do it very gradually. At first there will be no audience, then a little bit, see how it works, and go testing. It doesn’t make sense to go from zero to nothing overnight. “