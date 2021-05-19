After the governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, suspended from this Wednesday the dictation of face-to-face classes at all levels (initial, primary, secondary and higher) in the Rosario Departments, Santa Fe Capital and San Lorenzo, product of second wave coronavirus, various groups of parents they manifested against virtuality.

One of the large mobilizations took place in Rafaela, one of the cities that, together with Villa Minetti and María Teresa, will not be able to open their educational establishments either, according to the resolution signed by the Minister of Education of Santa Fe, Adriana Cantero.

Starting at 7.30 pm on Tuesday, dozens of cars gathered around the Plaza 25 de Mayo and the Rafaela Municipality building. Honks, flags and balloons They gave color to the protests, which ran through the main streets of the city.

The call was made by the Organized Parents group through social networks, where they published a photo that said “7.30pm, honk in front of the Rafaela municipality”, which was accompanied by an image of a girl holding a banner, on the that could be read “school is not contagious “.

“Why do our governors believe that closing the school ‘is to take care of health’? Shouldn’t it be the other way around? all protocols are metIf there is only 0.02% average of confirmed Covid students per week and if more than 98% of teachers are vaccinated, ”the group said in a statement.

And he added: “We will not tolerate that the education rights in the province of Santa Fe and seriously damaging the educational system as well as the integral health of all N, N and A ”.

Similar protests had taken place in the National Monument to the Flag, in Rosario, at the beginning of May, after Perotti announced that his province adhered to the restrictions against the advance of the coronavirus that the Government led by Alberto Fernández had ordered.

Meanwhile, Santa Fe is going through a borderline situation regarding the health system. The main cities no longer have intensive care beds and, according to the director of the Third Provincial Health Level, Rodrigo Mediavilla, “the health collapse is total.”

“We are in a very difficult month. At the weekend we took the beds to the limit of the ones we had expanded. Today we have an arrival of 17 more respirators, but we consume everything that was expanded ”, said Perotti on Monday.

In addition, Santa Fe was one of the nine provinces that this Tuesday registered a record of infections daily, with a total of 3,302 infected in the last day.

DB