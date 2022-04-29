Coronavirus Professor: One-fifth of adults in Finland may have contracted coronary heart disease without an official record

According to Ilkka Julkunen, professor of virology, expanding the recommendation for the fourth dose “should not be a jerk”.

By Pcr test To date, more than one million confirmed corona infections have been diagnosed in Finland. However, the actual number of infections is certainly higher, says the professor of virology Ilkka Julkunen From the University of Turku.

“It’s hard to say whether the number is double or even triple, but the number of infections is very likely to be at least half of the population, or about 2.8 million,” says Julkunen.

Julkunen points out that Finland has not had a sufficiently large and indiscriminate epidemiological sample to see how large a part of the population is infected. Only positive test results performed in healthcare are recorded in the Infectious Diseases Register.

Ilkka Julkunen

Direction however, an estimate of the University of Turku’s research is still in progress. The study involved 328 healthcare workers aged 20 to 67 who had been vaccinated three times. The study monitors the development of their immune response.

Only two of the participants had been infected with corona before the wave of infection caused by the omicron transformation. After the main wave of omicron transformation in April, it emerged that about 20 percent of the participants had developed an immune response against the core protein of the virus.

“The development of an immune response to a core protein is a sign of sars-cov-2 infection because the mrna vaccine does not produce the protein,” says Julkunen.

“This means that possibly at least 20% of the adult population has contracted coronary heart disease without registering with the National Infectious Diseases Registry.”

When this is added to the PCR-certified cases, the incidence is two to three times higher.

According to Julkusen’s estimates, there are probably differences in morbidity between age groups. Among unvaccinated children and adolescents, the morbidity may well be higher than in the elderly. Thus, the sample group of the University of Turku research would not even be the population group among which the infections are most prevalent.

Participants in the study developed disease caused by the omicron transformation. Some had symptoms and some did not. There were reportedly no serious cases.

Julkusen According to estimates, the situation in Finland may be very close to that in the United States.

News agency AFP said on Wednesday that coronary heart disease has affected 60 percent of the population, according to an estimate by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. That would mean more than 190 million people. Information on 80 million cases has been obtained from official registers. According to the Centers for Disease Control, most infections have remained undiagnosed or unreported or the disease has been asymptomatic.

In addition, the disease center estimates that 75 percent of those under the age of 18 have contracted the disease. According to the center, the omicron transformation accelerated the spread of infections, which has also been noticed in Finland.

University of Turku the preliminary result confirms the infectivity of the omicron transformation. When infectivity is very high, societal containment does not prevent the spread of coronavirus. According to Julkusen, the role of the individual is emphasized: obtaining vaccination protection, using a mask in a rush bus, good hand hygiene and keeping a distance, and getting sick at home.

“Although the coronavirus may have already passed through half of the population at this point, people are still slowly getting the disease, albeit at a slower pace.”

“ According to Julkunen, there is no need to expand the recommendation for the fourth dose.

On the other hand A study by the University of Turku shows that the vaccines provide good protection against serious disease.

Partly for this reason, Julkunen has reservations about extending the recommendation for fourth doses of coronary vaccines. According to him, the administration of doses to people over 80 years of age and severely immunocompromised is well justified. However, some experts have spoken in favor of extending the recommendation.

“I don’t think so. More information on the benefits of the fourth dose should be collected to see which age groups or populations could benefit particularly. I’m not sure if the vaccine is of significant benefit to younger age groups given so often, ”he says.

In addition, a vaccine against newer corona variants could already be available in the autumn.

The National Vaccination Expert Group (Krar), under the auspices of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), will meet on Friday to form its own position on extending the fourth dose of vaccine. THL is due to express its recommendation in the matter after the day off.