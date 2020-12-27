Coronavirus Professor of Virology: No viral variant has yet been detected in the UK, but research in the laboratory continues

According to Professor of Virology Olli Vapalahti, it would not be surprising if a virus variant could also be found in Finland.

In Finland no widespread coronavirus variant has yet been observed in the UK.

Professor of Virology Olli Vapalahti says that about 100 recent virus sequences have now been passed through in Finland, and no such variant has yet been found.

However, the sample is probably not yet sufficient and the studies will continue, says the professor of virology Olli Vapalahti.

More information Vapalahti promises in the coming days, as further research is currently being done in the laboratory.

According to Vapalahti, with international mobility, despite the restrictions, it would not be surprising if a virus variant could also be found in Finland.

It is common for viruses to change their inheritance as the viruses continue to spread. Variants of the coronavirus that caused the pandemic have been observed in the past. For example, in early November In Denmark a modification was observed in the mink farms, which resulted in the slaughter of millions of farmed mink.

Olli Vapalahti, Professor of Virology, University of Helsinki.­

Vapalahti recalls that virus transformation is being studied in Britain more than in the rest of the world. These variations may go unnoticed in many countries.

In Vapalahti’s opinion, isolating Britain from the rest of Europe was a quick measure based on scarce information.

“However, the epidemiological modeling seems so worrying that action was taken. This type of research takes time and there is no real evidence of a virus variant yet. ”

Thus, definite information on the properties of the virus variant is not yet available. According to Vapalahti, there is nothing to suggest that this variant would be more serious or that the vaccine would not be effective. Epidemiological evidence is mainly that the variant is more effective in spreading, but there is still a lot of uncertainty involved.

However, according to Vapalahti, it is important to monitor the modification closely, for example in terms of the effectiveness of the vaccine. At the moment, however, there is no reason to assume that the vaccine would not work for this variant either, Vapalahti says.

“Of course, it’s worrying that it’s still time to give the vaccines, and if it’s the case that we now have a faster-spreading virus variant, more people will have time to get infected and get sick.”

Vapalahti reported earlier that the rapidly evolving and more effective spread of the virus may be associated with immunocompromised patients with severe coronavirus.

According to Vapalahti, it has been found that in addition to minks, the virus also changes more rapidly due to treatment or illness in immunocompromised patients who are infected with the new coronavirus and may also receive antibody treatment against the virus in some countries.

In these long-term patients, the virus may be excreted for months.

“It seems that at some point the virus has picked up momentum from this type of situation. This is a hypothesis, but it would appear that it may have spent time in such an immunosuppressed individual and developed various mutations a little faster. Since then, it has moved to infect again in society, ”says Vapalahti.

The first corona vaccines were given in Finland on Sunday. Chief physician Timo Suonsyrjä was among the first six to be vaccinated. Heli Laaksonen is vaccinating, Riitta Kiviniemi in the background.­

New a virus variant has now been detected in the Nordic countries in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

In Norway, according to the country’s Public Health Institute, the conversion has been observed in two people from Britain.

A new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus was diagnosed in Sweden for the first time on Saturday, the Swedish Public Health Authority said.

Health officials said at a press conference that the first infection of the virus variant detected in Britain was confirmed in Södermanland County, Sweden, southwest of Stockholm.

The infection was detected in a person who had traveled from Britain to Sweden to celebrate Christmas with his family. Other family members have received a negative test result.

Health Authority it is very unlikely that the new virus variant would have spread elsewhere in Sweden. According to them, the discovery of a new variant in Sweden also does not affect vaccination plans.

Health authorities are continuing to investigate whether there are other infections with the new virus variant in Sweden. All those who have come from Britain in the last two weeks have been advised to isolate themselves for at least a week and test themselves.

Family members of those who came from Britain have also been asked to isolate until the test result is completed.

In recent days, a new virus variant has also been found in other parts of Europe. The French Ministry of Health said late on Christmas Day that the first infection had been diagnosed in the country. On the day of slaughter, the first infection was reported by Spain, among others.