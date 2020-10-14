Several professions on the front line during the Covid-19 crisis have had their salaries increased. “At this stage, only staff working in the hospital or nursing home“had them, recalls the journalist Jean-Paul Chapel on the 20 Hours set, Tuesday 13 October. The increase amounts to “90 euros net more per month since September, which will be supplemented by an additional 93 euros in March 2021“, he continues.

This concerns nurses, nursing assistants, physiotherapists but also administrative and technical staff in public and private hospitals, ie two million people. For doctors who only work at the public hospital, the allowance has been increased by 200 euros per month, with an additional 300 euros in March 2021. Exceptional bonuses have also been paid to nursing staff, “ranging from 500 to 1,500 euros depending on whether or not he was in a zone of tension“. Lhe teachers who took in the caregivers’ children received between 330 euros and 1000 euros. “Large distribution granted a tax-free bonus of up to 1,000 euros for a full-time employee“, but the more numerous part-timers have necessarily received less.

The JT

The other subjects of the news