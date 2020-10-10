A casserole concert sounded Friday, October 9 in the morning, in the streets of Grenoble (Isère). At the helm of restaurateurs, cooks, servers there to alert their situation due, in particular, to the restrictive measures taken to stem the epidemic of coronavirus. The bars will have to close for 15 days. “Students will turn to private parties (…) This is where we can regret the closure of bars where there are fairly strict sanitary measures‘”, Comments a young man.

In Lille (North), the professions affected by the restrictions organized a funeral march. “Every day, there are calls, cancellations … We no longer have visibility on what will happen”, Describes a participant. “Let us work in strict compliance with sanitary rules”Asks another professional.