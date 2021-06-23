Coronavirus Problematic online behavior increased during the corona pandemic, the study found

The use of dark network sites as a source of information on the corona pandemic increased.

Problematic online behavior has increased during a corona pandemic. The University of Jyväskylä reports on the matter in its recent research report, which examined the effects of the corona pandemic on the lives of 18–75-year-olds in Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

The University of Jyväskylä’s press release states that it is noteworthy that the use of anonymous or dark network sites, such as the Tor network, has increased as a source of information on the coronary pandemic. Compared to other age groups, 18–25-year-olds stood out in terms of activity.

The university press release states that problem gambling became more common in all participating countries. In Finland, it was most common among young adults aged 18–25.

“However, it is possible that the proportion of problem players has been slightly over-represented in our data, and the generalizability of the incidence figures should be treated with a small degree of caution,” the postdoctoral researcher Anu Sirola says in a press release.

In each country, one thousand respondents participated in the CoronaConsumers research project survey. In Finland, the survey was compared, where applicable, with a survey of a thousand people in April last year.

In the study several aspects of the Corona period were examined. For example, 18–25-year-olds were most concerned about their finances and mental health among the respondents. The group also experienced the most loneliness.

Consumption decreased in all countries. In Britain in particular, but also to some extent in Sweden and Finland, consumers were divided into those who have suffered financially and those who have money left to save.

“It is interesting that, based on our preliminary results, Sweden also appears to be a more economically, digitally and socially unequal country than Finland,” research project leader, professor Terhi-Anna Wilska says in a press release.