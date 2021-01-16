Coronavirus Private parties and meetings became a major source of infection in the Helsinki metropolitan area at Christmas and New Year

During the fall, the statistics were led by infections in the same economy, but now they dropped to second.

Home was by far the largest known source of coronary infections in the tracing statistics of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District. As many as half of the infections diagnosed occurred among residents of the same household.

At the end of the Christmas and New Year festive season, the class has risen to the top other. It includes, among other things, various private meetings and celebrations, as well as trips at home and abroad.