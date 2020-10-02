Coronavirus Prime Minister Marin praises corona flash for EU leaders in Brussels: concerns over coronation virus overshadowed other talks at summit

European Union leaders intend to increase coordination on, among other things, coronavirus vaccines and travel practices.

European the worsening coronavirus situation on Friday overshadowed other topics for discussion at the EU summit. Initially, for example, the future of the internal market was supposed to be discussed, but it took longer than expected to compare different coronavirus measures.

On Thursday, EU leaders concluded in a late-night meeting impose sanctions on Belarus. The list of 40 names was approved on Friday.

The Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin (sd) told other EU leaders about, among other things, the corona flash, which has already been downloaded by about half of Finns. In many other EU countries chargers have been only a fraction.

“This is an excellent achievement. It has helped us to find better exposed people and be able to break the chains of infection, ”Marin described at a news conference in Brussels after the summit.

Marinin the seriousness of the coronavirus situation is of great concern to EU leaders. Indeed, the leaders agreed to review the viral situation at each of their meetings from now on.

President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen presented EU vaccine cooperation at the meeting. The Commission has already concluded agreements with two manufacturers. Negotiations are still ongoing with several actors.

EU leaders discussed how Europeans will be vaccinated in practice when the first vaccine is launched.

“It should not be the case that the vaccine is given first to the citizens of large and strong countries, and then to whom it is considered next. All countries should be able to vaccinate equally, giving priority to social and health care staff and at-risk groups. We had a very in-depth discussion on this and found a common view. ”

EU leaders also discussed travel and testing. According to Marin, leaders share the notion that societies do not want to be closed on as large a scale as in the spring.

Marin welcomed the fact that the European Commission was beginning to look into the standardization of rapid testing in particular.

“Common standards are needed in different member states to make testing smooth, for example when traveling,” says Marin.

According to Marin, Finland’s strategy is to get rid of internal border controls, and this can only be achieved through large-scale testing.

Marin and the Minister for Europe present in Brussels Tytti Tuppurainen will go to Finland on Friday after arriving for the corona test. The test is followed by a three-day quarantine, after which a new test is performed. If the new test is also negative, they return to close-up work.

“In Finland, we are moving to a model where we can get rid of internal border controls by testing more when we enter.”

“Testing is key before the vaccine is fully used.”

Commission President von der Leyen also called on the member states to work together so that the so-called traffic light system could be harmonized in the EU. In that case, in different EU countries, for example, it would turn red with the same criteria. Now there is a lot of dispersion, and Finland, for example, has a stricter limit value in its classification than many other countries.