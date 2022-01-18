Coronavirus Prime Minister Marin on MTV: “I hope to gradually return to normal after mid-February”

The peak of the corona epidemic is expected to be at the turn of January-February.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) stated In MTV’s regional election exam on Tuesday that health authorities have estimated the peak of the corona epidemic to be at the turn of January-February. According to him, the government is working to create the prospect that restrictions can then be lifted.

“I hope to be able to gradually return to normal after mid-February,” Marin said.

Also the Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (Central) emphasized the importance of easing restrictive measures.

“Once we can be sure that the peak of the disease has been passed, we can ease the restrictive measures,” he said.

Government negotiated an interest rate strategy earlier Tuesday. It decided to extend restrictions on restaurants until mid-February and recommends that regional government agencies continue to restrict restrictions on public events and sports facilities, as well as other customer facilities.

The government does not recommend continuing restrictive measures against children and young people.

The government intends to reintroduce the corona passport after mid-February.

