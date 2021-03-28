Coronavirus Prime Minister Marin: Government ready to emphasize vaccinations in the worst areas, decisions being prepared based on reflection from THL and STM

During an interview with Yle’s Prime Minister, the Prime Minister emphasized the overall impact of restrictions on movement.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said during an interview with Prime Minister Yle that the government is ready to emphasize vaccination in the worst epidemic areas after at-risk groups have been vaccinated.

The selection of areas is being prepared under “practical consideration” by the Department of Health and Welfare (THl) and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM), Marin said.

“We can emphasize [rokotuksia] to the worst epidemic areas, ”Marin outlined.

Sunday according to the data, coronavirus infections appeared to have leveled off overall.

According to Mari, in light of the figures, it would appear that restrictive measures have succeeded in curbing the pandemic. However, he reminded that in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Turku, the incidence rates are still high.

Therefore, the draft law on restrictions on movement is intended to address the situation in the Helsinki metropolitan area and Turku.

“We have a duty to protect the constitutional right to life and experts have judged it necessary,” Marin explained.

Current the order of vaccination was justified by Marin on the grounds that the government considered it most important to vaccinate those at risk of serious illness first.

There is still a shortage of vaccines and they also have a two- to three-week delay before they start to affect the pandemic situation, Marin repeated.

“Once the vulnerable have been vaccinated first, then only the other orders.”

From Parliament it has been stated that the law on movement restrictions will not be considered before Easter.

Marin reiterated, as her own and THL’s position, that all unnecessary travel should be avoided and, if traveling, “especially contacts with others should be avoided until the very end”.

“This is for people’s own discretion,” Marin added.

Marin responded to the question of whether, for example, house parties and the infections that spread to them could not have been better controlled by imposing a night curfew, emphasizing the overall effectiveness of the law.

According to Marin, the law seeks to avoid all contacts, not just night parties. Similar encounters include other meetings from acquaintances with acquaintances to memorial services and evening parties, he listed.

“Not just activities that happen at night.”

According to Marin, the same purpose is to avoid contact-intensive transactions in the workplace.

Technology industry detachment from the centralized collective bargaining model, Marin commented cautiously.

He thought the decision would be seen as unfortunate on the employee side.

“Overall, it’s probably going to erode confidence.”

Marin himself said he hoped that in the current situation, more would be done to build community than to crumble it.

Marin said he believes the autumn round of talks will see more controversy and industrial action.