The situation related to the coronavirus epidemic is “still under control, but the pressure is increasing day by day” in intensive care units, recallsjournalist and doctor Damien Mascret on the 19/20 set, Wednesday October 14. During the great wave that hit France in April, more than 7,000 people had been hospitalized in intensive care or intensive care. As of Tuesday, October 13, 1,663 people were hospitalized. “It goes slowly”, notes the journalist.

The pressure is mounting in the intensive care units. “During the first wave, in April, we exceeded the maximum theoretical capacities. This time, if we seem to be far from it, we are only 32% of intensive care beds occupied “ Tuesday October 13, “the situation is completely different “, specifies Damien Mascret. In April, operations had to be deprogrammed, but today that is becoming impossible. “We have already postponed them too much”, he continues. The hospitals are therefore under tension, and the teams worried.

