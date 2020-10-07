Coronavirus President Trump is recovering from the coronavirus at a rapid pace, says the doctor

President Trump, according to his doctor, has not had a fever or heat for the last four days.

The United States president Donald Trump has been asymptomatic for the past day, said a White House doctor Sean Conley according to news agencies. Trump has also not needed extra oxygen since leaving the hospital and has not had a fever or heat for the last four days.

Conley did not specify whether Trump had received antipyretic drugs, but Conley said the president’s vital functions are stable and normal, and he has been measured for antibodies to the coronavirus. According to Reuters, Conley’s statement on the president’s well-being was published with the president’s permission.

Trump, who suffered from covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, left the hospital early on Tuesday in Finnish time.

Trump was hospitalized for a total of three nights.

On Wednesday, there were rumors in the public that Trump had returned to work from his office. News channel According to CNN However, Trump’s chief of staff denied the information.

Undersecretary Mark Meadowsin however, Trump is eager to return to his office. According to Meadows, Trump has been working from his White House apartment since he was admitted to the hospital.

“He wanted (in his office) the Oval Office yesterday,” Meadow told news agency Reuters. “If he decides to return, we will have security arrangements in place.”

Meadows added that there is enough protective equipment and the space is adequately ventilated.

Preparedness not in vain, for at least 17 people has been infected with a cluster of coronaviruses in the White House, the Boston Herald reported. Trump and his wife Melania Trumpin in addition, the press secretary has been infected Kayleigh McEnany, current advisor Hope Hicks, former adviser Kellyanne Conway and campaign manager Bill Stepien.

Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare According to THL the infectious time in a person with coronavirus disease is estimated to be 7 to 12 days in mild symptomatic coronavirus disease, but in the most severe forms of the disease it can last up to two weeks.

People with coronavirus disease are at risk of developing covid-19 disease, especially in the second week after the onset of the disease. The US Infectious Diseases Agency, for example, reports this in its instructions.

