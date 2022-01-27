Coronavirus President Sauli Niinistö will remain in voluntary isolation

The president said the reason was that Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, whom he met on Wednesday, had reported a corona infection.

President Sauli Niinistö said on Thursday on twitter to remain in isolation voluntarily. The reason the president said is that the Norwegian foreign minister he met on Wednesday Anniken Huitfeldt had reported a coronary infection.

Niinistö and Huitfeldt negotiated in Mäntyniemi. In her own tweet, Anniken Huitfeldt thanked Niinistö for the warm welcome and open discussions on issues important to both of them.