Thursday, January 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus President Sauli Niinistö will remain in voluntary isolation

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The president said the reason was that Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, whom he met on Wednesday, had reported a corona infection.

President Sauli Niinistö said on Thursday on twitter to remain in isolation voluntarily. The reason the president said is that the Norwegian foreign minister he met on Wednesday Anniken Huitfeldt had reported a coronary infection.

Niinistö and Huitfeldt negotiated in Mäntyniemi. In her own tweet, Anniken Huitfeldt thanked Niinistö for the warm welcome and open discussions on issues important to both of them.


#Coronavirus #President #Sauli #Niinistö #remain #voluntary #isolation

See also  This is what will happen to our salary in 2022: 'With minimum wage you take a step anyway'
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Death Stranding: Director's Cut for PC, release date and upgrade price

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.