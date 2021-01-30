Coronavirus President Halonen in Yle’s Ykkösaamu: In order to facilitate travel, a registration system for corona tests and vaccinations must be obtained

Halonen has not yet received a coroner vaccination.

Municipal elections should the president Tarja Halonen considers that these prospects are on schedule, despite the corona situation. He commented on the matter while he was Ylen Ykkösaamun as a guest. Municipal elections are scheduled for mid-April.

“I think we have such a time-binding tradition in Finland that we are not detained by revolts, wars or anything else. Regardless of Korona, we will probably be able to hold elections, ”Halonen said.

“At the moment, I firmly believe that the elections on time.”

Halonen said she had heard a discussion about whether election officials should be given priority in vaccine programs for the sake of certainty.

“It may be worth discussing whether election officials should be considered vaccinated.”

Halonen said that she has not yet received a coronary vaccination, but plans to take the vaccination with her husband when the time comes.

Halonen represents Finland in the European Commission convened by the World Health Organization. Halonen has said before Ylellethat the role of the independent commission is to gather the best lessons on how the health systems of different countries have responded to the corona pandemic.

Halonen pointed out in Ykkösaamu that as long as the coronavirus is present somewhere in the world, it has the opportunity to emerge in several different parts of the world.

“In that sense, the vaccination system is the key to a better, easier future.”

If you want to facilitate travel within Europe, for example, you need a registration system with up-to-date information on reliable tests and vaccinations.

He pointed out that such systems have been made quite extensively with Kela in Finland, for example the Kanta system.

“Another thing is that it (the system) should also be international, in the way that anyone who comes here, we know it. In this sense, Finnish know-how has been of great interest to the European Commission, and these less visible discussions and co-operation issues are being carried out all the time. ”