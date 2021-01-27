The images contrast with last spring. The streets of Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, are empty. More numerous than the passers-by, the police officers crisscross the city to ensure that sanitary measures are respected. The number of coronavirus contaminations in the country is on the rise again. Screenings are increasing and hospital services find themselves helpless in the face of a significant influx of Covid patients.

The first wave of coronavirus contaminations had been well managed in Portugal. Unfortunately, during the last Christmas holidays, the freer population proved to be less vigilant. “There was also the arrival of the vaccine, very positive but which contributed to the relaxation. And finally, the arrival of variants, more contagious“, analyzes doctor Ricardo Mexia, epidemiologist. The government has therefore tightened these measures: since Monday, January 25, schools, nurseries and universities have been closed.

