The majority of new cases of Covid-19 infection were identified in Lisbon and its surroundings on Saturday, as well as in the north of the country.

The Portuguese authorities reported on Saturday, September 5, 486 new cases of Covid-19 infection, its largest increase in the number of daily cases since the end of confinement in May.

The total number of confirmed cases of contamination now stands at 59,943, according to the Portuguese Ministry of Health. The majority of the new cases of Covid-19 infection identified on Saturday were in and around Lisbon, as well as in the north of the country, where Portugal’s second largest city, Porto, is located.

Portugal, with a population of 10 million people, has so far recorded 1,838 deaths, a per capita death rate much lower than that of many other European countries.

Faced with several outbreaks of contagion in Lisbon, the authorities have nevertheless decided to again impose restrictions to fight against the spread of the virus. Stricter measures – which have not yet been detailed – must be put in place during the month of September, in particular on the occasion of the return of students in class.