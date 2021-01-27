Coronavirus Portugal became the worst disease center in Europe: “When we rejoiced at the vaccination program, many began to cuddle,” the hospital director tells HS

The worst is yet to come, believes the staff at the hospital on the outskirts of Porto.

Vila Nova de Gaia

Patients coughing and coughing. A gray-haired woman bursts into tears.

Nurse Raquel Paiva grabs a woman’s hands with blue rubber gloves.

“Don’t cry. You will surely soon be able to see your children, ”says Paiva.

In the long corridor, people in white protective suits move crosswise, from room to room. The venue is the coronary patients ward at Vila Nova de Gaia and Espinho Central Hospital, where HS visited on Monday.

The hospital, with more than 4,000 employees, covers a service area of ​​700,000 inhabitants in the neighborhood of Porto, Portugal’s second city, south of the Douro River.

“Patients stay in the ward for an average of ten days. From here, they either get home or get to power, ”Paiva tells HS and stops in thought.

Ten Portugal, with a population of one million, has had the highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths from covid-19 in the world in recent days.

Since the end of the year, infections have been confirmed at least 10,000 a day, with a few exceptional days. Last Saturday, the borderline was broken again when 15,600 people were diagnosed. At the same time, a record 275 corona deaths per day were recorded.

By comparison, in Finland, which has half the population, more than 43,000 infections and more than 650 deaths have been confirmed during the entire pandemic.

The incidence rate in Portugal, ie the number of confirmed infections in two weeks per 100,000 inhabitants, is about 1,500. In Finland, it is just over 70.

Vila Nova de Gaian the central hospital emergency room curves ambulance lights flashing. There are already two blue-yellow alarm vehicles standing in front of the entrance.

However, no fog is generated. An elderly woman is pushed briskly in on a pair of wheels.

The situation is stable and under control, but the chief physician of the emergency and first aid departments Ana Clara Coelhopredicts this week the worst test of hospital endurance so far during a pandemic.

“We are prepared for disaster,” Coelho says, based on his assessment of infections that have recklessly become more common.

The doctor knows that fresh infections appear in the treatment units under intense pressure with a delay of days.

Capital In the Lisbon region and in the Coimbra district of central Portugal, the wards and intensive care units of hospitals filled so unexpectedly last week that coronary patients began to be picked up elsewhere in the country. Ten patients were brought here from Lisbon.

From the gates of Lisbon’s Santa Maria Central Hospital, there were raging sights on television news broadcasts. Twelve ambulances were queued for emergency by a coronary patient on board. The queuing dragged on for several hours, news from the broadcaster RTP said last weekend.

Similar savings have been made in Vila Nova de Gaia, so far.

Ana Clara Coelho (right), chief physician of the emergency and first aid clinic, and Nuno Vieira, ward nurse, anticipate a record number of coronary patients this week. “We are preparing for disaster,” Coelho says. Infections have been confirmed in Portugal, the highest population in the world.­

“The next few days look very scary. When I left work on Friday, our ward had 115 patients. Now there are 147 of them, ”says an infectious disease specialist Tiago Teixeira, which leads the power and bed wards of covid-19 patients.

“We have opened new wards for covid-19 patients gradually as the infection progresses. On Saturday we opened the fourth. We are now preparing for the fifth. ”

The 28-seat power department, dedicated exclusively to coronary patients, is also being filled.

Teixeira says she woke up for a week poorly asleep and anxious. She is concerned about the mental strain of the nursing staff.

“When the pressure is so severe, it is very difficult to maintain the level of care and find enough beds required by the intensive care unit. Power departments are full almost all over the country. ”

Teixeira speculates that both the metropolitan area and Coimbra in central Portugal have faced difficult situations in recent days in the face of an avalanche of patients: the medical staff has been forced to decide who can be rescued. Doctors have also spoken of this in horror in the Portuguese media.

Although beds are being added urgently and a field hospital was opened in the University of Lisbon over the weekend, there is no longer a desire to find a skilled workforce.

“We are forced to mobilize the crowd from other special departments of the hospital. Recruitment is becoming impossible because intensive care in particular requires specialization. We take people away from other departments, and thus the quality of patient care in them deteriorates – everyone disappears, ”Teixeira sums up.

Vila Nova de Gaian the central hospital, like other hospitals, has been able to reduce covid-19 mortality compared to last spring. Progress has been made in treatments and medicines as the unpredictable virus has become slightly better known, says hospital director, anesthesiologist Rui Guimarães. Nursing staff have gained confidence and the vaccination program protects them.

According to Guimarães, however, everything suggests that the victory against death is once again faltering.

“Right now it feels like we’re flying a cargo plane with too much cargo. Therefore, the machine loses height. We have to lighten the load, or the plane will crash to the ground, ”he shapes in his office.

In the first wave of the pandemic, many other seriously ill people, such as those with cancer and in need of urgent surgical help, were left behind in treatment as coronary patients flowed to hospitals.

Health care stretch rubber has been tightened to the extreme again, and fractures are visible, Guimarães says.

“Inspired by the Feira hospital just asked permission to send two people to remove the cecum us. It is not even possible there because of the severe interest rate crisis. ”

Tania Cruz (right) and Paulo Lima exchanged coveralls in the ward at Vila Nova de Gaian-Espinho Central Hospital in Portugal.­

Portugal declared a new corona lock in mid-January. Rampant infection numbers forced the government to bow to closing schools last Friday as well.

The government cites the spread of the coronavirus, which was first detected in Britain, as one of the causes of whitish-like infections.

The medical staff of Vila Nova de Gaia, like ordinary Portuguese, see many things behind the outbreak. The turning point turned out to be Christmas Eve, by which time the infections had dropped dramatically to less than 2,000.

Christmas relatives were allowed with the blessing of the government, the president and parliament.

“The Portuguese are affectionate and sluggish. Isolation at home has taken a toll, and many have slipped, ”says Dr. Ana Clara Coelho.

Rui Guimarães, the director of the hospital, agrees with the similarity of the Portuguese compared to the Spanish. Behind the eastern border, too, infections have once again accelerated by sudden leaps. Winter is otherwise a miserable time for respiratory infections, he points out.

“And when, moreover, the vaccination program began to rejoice at the end of the year, hope arose that we overcame the pandemic. Many began to hug each other. ”