If the mask is becoming mandatory everywhere, its free still only concerns certain categories of people, as the executive has reminded us in recent days.

These are figures the government likes to hammer out. “We recently sent 50 3 million masks millions of modest and precarious families, i.e. nearly 9 million French “, recalled the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, during his press briefing on the health situation in France, Thursday 27 August. Free masks, only distributed to the most “precarious” and people at risk.

Because if the mask is now compulsory in the streets of hundreds of cities in France, and if it will become so as of next week in businesses and schools, the government refuses to establish a “general free mask” for all French people. Local authorities have sometimes taken over to offer masks to middle and high school students. Franceinfo takes stock of this subject.

1 Who can benefit from the free masks?

The state wants to continue to send masks free of charge by post to “more precarious”, And this, “as often as necessary until the end of the epidemic”, assured Jean Castex, Thursday. These 9 million French people concerned are those who “income difficulties”, more precisely, the beneficiaries of aid for the payment of complementary health insurance (ACS) and state medical aid (AME). Homeless people are also concerned by this approach thanks to the support of associations and local communities, adds Checknews.

2 Who is affected by the free medical prescription masks?

In addition to precarious people, Jean Castex recalled that “people vulnerable to disease” can be reimbursed 100% by social security for their surgical masks, but only on medical prescription. They must therefore present a prescription to their pharmacist.

These people are likely to contract more serious forms of Covid-19 and are considered to be at risk. The Ministry of Health list them : “people over 65 years, people suffering from a chronic disease or weakening their immune system (in particular cardiovascular history, diabetes and obesity, chronic respiratory pathologies, cancers, renal failure, cirrhosis, splenectomy, sickle cell disease, etc.) and pregnant women in the third trimester of pregnancy.” This concerns around two million people, said Oliver Véran during the question session to the government on July 21.

“There is no automatism in the prescription of these masks, but a case-by-case assessment conducted by the doctor, depending on his patient”, explained the Ministry of Health to Checknews.

3 Which departments and regions distribute free masks to students?

The pupils, from the sixth year on, must all be masked from the start of the September 1st school year. But despite the many requests for elected officials, the state has been clear: it will not distribute masks in establishments. He justifies this decision by the fact that millions of masks have already been distributed to precarious families. Lhe Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, nevertheless raised the possibility of making a stock available so that“no pupil is excluded from school or in a situation of not being able to enter because he or she would not have a mask “.

The local authorities have nevertheless decided to take over without delay. The regions, for high schools, and departments, which manage colleges, are increasing the number of announcements of free distributions of masks for students.

The Ile de France regional council for example decided on Tuesday, August 25 to equip high school students in Ile-de-France with two washable fabric masks at the start of the school year. The regions of Occitanie, Hauts-de-France and even the departments of Puy-de-Dôme, Alpes-Maritimes, Val-de-Marne or Saône-et-Loire have taken similar measures.

4 What about employees in companies?

Wearing a mask will become mandatory from September 1, Minister of Labor Elisabeth Borne announced in mid-August. It should be worn everywhere, from hallways to meeting rooms via the open space, except offices “if we are there alone”, at recalled Jean Castex on Thursday.

“The health protocol currently developed by the Ministry of Labor is not yet available but it is already clear that it is up to the employer to supply his employees with protective equipment”, remember Capital, which quotes the Labor Code : “Occupational health and safety measures must not entail any financial burden for workers.” The masks will therefore be the responsibility of the employer and not of the employee, and must be provided in sufficient quantity, because they become personal protective equipment (in the same way as safety helmets, for example).