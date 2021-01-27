No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus Policy from the government: Kela could replace coronary vaccination in occupational health care

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 27, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Compensation costs would be financed from state resources.

Government has outlined in its negotiations today that the Health Insurance Act will be amended so that Kela could replace coroner vaccination in occupational health care. Compensation costs would be financed from state resources. The amount of compensation is to be decided later.

In addition, the government argues that travel expenses for vaccinations in private and public health care will be reimbursed. The government will submit a proposal to Parliament for compensation for coronary vaccination in February.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.