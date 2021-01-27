Coronavirus Policy from the government: Kela could replace coronary vaccination in occupational health care

Compensation costs would be financed from state resources.

Government has outlined in its negotiations today that the Health Insurance Act will be amended so that Kela could replace coroner vaccination in occupational health care. Compensation costs would be financed from state resources. The amount of compensation is to be decided later.

In addition, the government argues that travel expenses for vaccinations in private and public health care will be reimbursed. The government will submit a proposal to Parliament for compensation for coronary vaccination in February.