The municipality of the German capital first banned the demonstration on Wednesday for “public health reasons”, before the administrative court, seized in summary by the organizers, ruled in their favor on Friday, provided that the minimum distance of 1, 5 m is well respected between demonstrators.

They oppose the wearing of masks and restrictive measures against the Covid-19 pandemic. Some 18,000 people gathered in the morning Saturday, August 29, Brandenburg Gate, Berlin (Germany), before the German police interrupted the demonstration, for non-compliance with barrier gestures. “The minimum distance is not respected (…) despite repeated requests” police, police said, “that is why there is no other possibility than to dissolve the gathering”.

After the dispersal was announced in the early afternoon, the protesters, many of whom were sitting on the road, remained behind and shouted “resistance!”, then “We are the people!”, a slogan used by the far right, and started the German national anthem.

Entitled “festival of freedom and peace “, the event brought together people who claim “free thinkers “, anti-vaccine activists, conspirators and far-right sympathizers. The crowd is very mixed, of all age groups, including families with young children, AFP noted. Rainbow flags and German flags stand side by side, as protesters repeatedly shouted “Merkel has to go!”, the slogan of the far-right Alternative party for Germany.

The initiator of the demonstration, Michael Ballweg is a computer entrepreneur without a political label at the head of the movement “Non-conformist thinkers-711” which appeared in Stuttgart. His supporters rose up against the “dictatorship” measures around the new coronavirus, felt as an obstacle to their freedom. They demand the fall of Angela Merkel’s government and new elections in October 2020, a year ahead of schedule.

A previous demonstration of the same type had already brought together on August 1 some 20,000 people, mostly belonging to the extreme right. She had also been interrupted by the police for the same reasons.

The German capital municipality first banned the protest on Wednesday for “public health reason”: the impossibility in his eyes to enforce the distances of at least 1.5 meters between demonstrators. But the administrative court, seized in summary by the organizers, finally gave them reason on Friday, provided that the minimum distance of 1.5 m is well respected between demonstrators.

The new rally comes amid growing discontent in German opinion over the restrictions linked to the pandemic. And this even if Germany has resisted rather better than its neighbors, and the restrictions to fight against the new coronavirus have never been so strict as in France or in Italy for example.