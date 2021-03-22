Coronavirus Police directed quarantined students back to dormitories in Turku over the weekend, now replaced by guards

The cluster of infection among exchange students does not appear to have spread among other students. Police surveillance will now end in Ylioppilaskylä, and two student dormitories will be guarded by security guards.

Turku about 80 infections have been found in the coronavirus cluster. Only a dozen new infections have been diagnosed. New infections are likely to be recorded during the week.

The coronavirus has spread among international exchange students living in Turku. The cluster of infections unveiled last Wednesday was initially reported to have 71 infections found.

About 200 people have also been quarantined by a decision of a doctor responsible for infectious diseases.

On Friday morning, the city of Turku submitted a request for official assistance to the police of Southwest Finland to supervise quarantines and students assigned to solitary confinement. Police launched surveillance operations on Friday night, and surveillance will shift to Monday night guards.

“We will not continue the request for official assistance, as the situation is now so calm that there is no need,” said the Mayor of Turku Minna Arve at a press conference on Monday.

Chief Commissioner Stephan Sundqvist The Southwest Finland Police Department said police patrols had to direct a few quarantined or isolated persons trying to get out or back to the dormitories over the weekend.

The entry of outsiders also had to be blocked.

“Functionally, nothing dramatic happened. The sites were very calm and there were no major conflicts or significant events, ”Sundqvist said.

On Monday evening, security guards from the security village will arrive in Ylioppilaskylä and two student dormitories. Guarding will continue at least this week.

Turku over the weekend, the city brought a “anti-coronation bus” to Ylioppilaskylä, which was available for testing without an appointment. There were so many aspirants to the test on Saturday that the bus schedule was extended by three hours on Sunday.

The doctor responsible for infectious diseases Jutta Peltoniemi about 200 people visited the bus over the weekend. To date, five positive infections have been found in bus tests.

“There have been a lot of negative test results in the tests, especially from non-exchange students. It shows that the difficult coronavirus situation has not been able to spread more widely, ”Peltoniemi said.

The City of Turku will supply basic foodstuffs to those quarantined during the quarantine period.

“They get food bags and hygiene items when needed. Universities offer their students a lot of other help, ”Minna Arve said.

Turku according to city health officials, the virus has spread rapidly in student dormitories with shared kitchens. Exchange students have had a lot of contact with each other during the early part of the year, and some have participated in student parties.

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southwest Finland ordered on Friday that 65 residents of the Retrodorm dormitory in Luolavuori be tested for coronavirus. Nine of the residents had obtained a positive result in the corona test by Friday.

The University of Turku announced on Friday that it would close its doors for two weeks due to infections. During the lock, students will not have access to campus buildings.