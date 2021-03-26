The national government made official this Friday the new restrictions that will govern Argentines who return from abroad, amid the imminent second wave of coronavirus and the appearance of new strains.

Through Administrative Decision 268/2021, the Executive suspended all flights from Brazil, Chile and Mexico arriving in Argentina as of next Monday.

They will not be reached in that restriction “the flights necessary for the return of national and foreign residents “ That they are in those countries as long as they had left the country prior to the entry into force of the rule and have a date of arrival in the country until next Wednesday.

The administrative decision, signed by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, also makes a reference to those Argentines who are stranded in those countries.

“Actions will be coordinated to determine the parameters to be applied to the operations of international passenger and passenger transport services according to the operational capabilities of the international crossings enabled,” he says.

Meanwhile, those who enter the country must comply with a series of additional measures beyond the current protocols.

Thus, they will be obliged to submit to two “tests for SARS-CoV-2”, one “upon arrival in the country and another on the seventh day of entry”, and they must bear the cost of both.

Those who test negative must comply with a preventive isolation of 7 days, but they can do it in their respective homes “reported for this purpose in their sworn declaration of entry into the country.”

But those who give a positive result will be required to carry out a PCR “after” “For genomic sequencing, as indicated by the National Reference Laboratory ”.

In addition, they will be transferred together with their close contacts to “comply with isolation in the places provided by the corresponding national authorities and destined for this purpose, until the safe transfer to their place of residence is carried out, if applicable “.

As Foreign Minister Felipe Solá had announced on Thursday, the cost of staying in those centers for isolation will be borne by the passenger.

The rule also establishes that “in the event that the passenger tests negative in the first coronavirus detection test, but turns out to be positive when the second is performed, 7 days after arrival, will be responsible for paying for genomic sequencing testing, while the Government will make an “immediate tracing of the close contacts of that traveler”.

From various sectors they claim to restrict the arrival of passengers to the country. Photo: Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi.

Compliance controls and monitoring of those who enter the country will be carried out by the Ministry of Health, and in case of detecting any non-compliance, the authorities must file a criminal complaint in accordance with arts. 205 and 239 of the Penal Code (for violation of measures against epidemics and disobedience to public authority).

Another point established by the administrative decision has to do with the graduate trips abroad, which in recent weeks remained at the center of controversy due to the number of positive cases that occurred in the contingents and because of the detection of tests for trout.

As of this Saturday, the companies that provide this service must first contact the Ministry of Tourism to inform it about the health protocol that will be implemented, and that it will have to contemplate the controls required by the national health authority.

In this way, in order to carry out these excursions it will be necessary to include the PCR tests and the certifications of the testing center of the place of destination abroad, issued by the health authority of that country.

Anyway, there are “the services offered are suspended Until the respective authorizations and validations are carried out, the corresponding sanitary protocol is approved and the destinations are authorized for the operation of international passenger transport “.

