The mayor of Pau reacted on Tuesday evening, assuring that he would be tested on Wednesday morning.

While a rebound in the Covid-19 epidemic is being scrutinized with the greatest attention, the respect of barrier gestures by political leaders is carefully observed by some Internet users and journalists. François Bayrou, the mayor of Pau, experienced it on Tuesday, September 8.

Indeed, the leader of the MoDem was filmed, alongside Prime Minister Jean Castex, during a press conference in Biscarosse (Landes) without a mask in a crowded room.

The new high commissioner for planning was quickly singled out.

The former Minister of Justice ended up responding to a journalist who spoke of “a little media gilfe”. “I should have put my mask back on as soon as I finished my speech!”, he concedes. “I only did it a minute later, but purists can verify that I had no one within 1m. 50”, he assures.

It is true, @renaudpila, I should have put my mask back on at the end of my speech! I only did it a minute later, but purists will be able to verify that I had no one within 1m. 50 … Test tomorrow morning of course! – François Bayrou (@bayrou) September 8, 2020

François Bayrou took off his mask without respecting barrier gestures at other times of the day. AFP footage shows him chatting with the current Keeper of the Seals, Eric Dupond-Moretti. The latter is masked while François Bayrou is not. In addition, they do not seem to be within a meter of each other.