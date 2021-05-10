Coronavirus Pilgrims baptized in the Ganges River accused of spreading coronavirus across India, pilgrims not required to take corona test

Millions of Hindus gathered in the city of Haridwar in the Himalayas for the Kumbh paddle celebration while fighting the corona crisis in India.

Fears In India, coronavirus infection has been confirmed by several pilgrims returning from the Ganges River. In the last week alone, at least 9.1 million believing Hindus have visited the Himalayas in the city of Haridwar on a pilgrimage. He tells about it British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Pilgrims who have returned to various parts of India have been tested for the coronavirus. The virus has spread especially to remote areas, for which the authorities blame the pilgrims. According to the Hindustan Times In the Vidisha region, 61 returnees were tested, 60 of whom had become infected with the coronavirus.

The pilgrims gathered en masse during the Hindu Kumbh paddle festival on the Ganges River in Haridwar.­

The celebration of the Hindu Kumbh paddle pilgrimage began in January with the first swim in the Ganges. The first big day of the celebration was April 12, when three million people were baptized in the river. According to the BBC, on the same day, India overtook Brazil in infection rates and the country rose to second place in new infection statistics just behind the United States.

In the past day, 390,996 new infections and 3,880 deaths have been reported in India, a Reuters counter said Monday night. The figure is a seven-day moving average. According to the Indian Minister of Health, the figures have improved from the worst readings. India has the highest number of infections in the world in terms of numbers, and one in two of the world’s infections is found in India.

The Naga sadhus, or holy men, were baptized in the Ganges River in April.­

When pilgrims began arriving in Haridwar in mid-March, with 557 coronary infections recorded during the week in Uttarakhand state. In the last week of April, which was also the last week of the celebration, 38,581 cases were reported.

“It would be wrong to say that all the cases are due to the celebration, but the sudden increase took place at the same time as the celebration,” said a health ministry expert Anoop Nautiyal To the BBC.

Former Prime Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat told the BBC that a “limited, symbolic event” was planned for the Kumbh paddle party this year because the pandemic would not be coming to an end any time soon.

Just a few days before the party, he took office as prime minister Tirath Singh Rawat, according to which “Ma Gangan [joen jumalattaren] with the blessings of the flow, there would be no coronavirus ”.

In January – February, the number of daily infections in India fell to 20,000 from a peak of 90,000 in September. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi declared the coronavirus defeated and all public places were opened. However, people did not follow the crown guidelines because the communication of the country’s leadership was considered unclear.

People at a hand-held point on the Ganges River collision in Haridwar, India in April.­

The new Prime Minister of Uttarakhand said after taking office that “no one will be prevented” from going to the Ganges River, a negative corona test is not required for participation and compliance with safety restrictions alone is sufficient.

With millions of pilgrims entering the city, it was impossible for the authorities to enforce safety rules.

The festivities were reduced in late April when a monk in a leading position died of a coronavirus.

People bathing in the Hindu holy Ganges River in Haridwar, India in April.­

In India there are less than ten doctors per 10,000 people, and in some states there are even fewer than five doctors. According to the Finnish Medical Association, in 2019 there were 38 doctors in Finland for every 10,000 inhabitants.

Normally, in India, one-seventh of supplemental oxygen goes to health care, but now the country has stopped using supplemental oxygen in industry to make it enough to treat patients. According to the government, there is enough oxygen but there have been problems in transporting it, The BBC says.

There is also a shortage of medicines and hospital facilities in India. Sports halls, stadiums and trains, among others, have been converted into hospital facilities when, due to the closure of public facilities, they have not been used for their usual purposes. People have died outside hospitals when there have not been enough care places in hospitals for them.

Terrestrial crematoria have been hard since the death toll. For example, parking areas have been cleared for the burning of corpses, and there has also been a shortage of firewood.

Authorities say at least 40 bodies have been washed ashore on the banks of the Ganges River in northern India and some reports suggest the number of bodies could rise to as high as a hundred, Reuters says. The bodies floating in the water were swollen and partially burned, and may have been in the river for several days.

Locals believe the bodies have been dumped into the river because the places used for cremation have been full or relatives have not been able to afford firewood.

According to official statistics, about 4,000 die daily from the coronavirus in India, but many experts believe the actual number could be many times higher. According to Reuters, this is especially true in remote areas, where the number of infections has risen sharply. There are few hospitals in remote areas, they are far away and they are particularly tight financially.

India produces the most vaccines in the world, however According to the BBC by last Sunday, only 11.5 percent of the country’s population had received the first vaccine.